Kansas Governor Vetoes Bill to Grant Child Support for Fetuses

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat, has vetoed legislation that would have extended child support to fetuses.

The legislation was supported by anti-abortion groups who hoped to grant more rights to unborn babies.

Republicans who supported the bill argued that they were working to help mothers cover the costs associated with pregnancy and delivery.

However, Kelly claimed that the bill was a “blatant attempt by extreme politicians in the Legislature to take more control over women and their families’ personal, private medical decisions.”

In a press release about the veto, Kelly wrote, “This divisive legislation has broad and sweeping implications that undermine the will of the majority of Kansans who voted overwhelmingly in 2022 to protect the constitutional rights of women to make decisions about pregnancy. This is another blatant attempt by extreme politicians in the Legislature to take more control over women and their families’ personal, private medical decisions.”

The governor claimed that helping women afford to carry babies to term would “go against the will” of those who support abortions.

“Kansans already made it very clear that they don’t want lawmakers involved in personal matters,” the press release continued. “It’s time we listen to them. As I have said before, I refuse to sign legislation that goes against the will of the majority of Kansans who voted on August 2, 2022.”

The Associated Press noted, “The Legislature has long had supermajorities that oppose abortion and GOP lawmakers this year overrode Kelly’s vetoes of four other measures backed by anti-abortion groups.”

“Now she won’t allow women to have the potential for additional child support,” Jeanne Gawdun, a lobbyist for Kansans for Life, the state’s most politically influential anti-abortion group, told the AP. “This will not deter those of us who actually have compassion for women in difficult situations.”