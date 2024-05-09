JUSTICE: Texas Cop Fired For Attending J6 Protests Receives $400,000 Settlement For Wrongful Termination

A Texas deputy who was fired from her job for attending the January 6th protests will receive a whopping settlement after she sued the county for wrongful termination.

According to The Forth Worth Star-Telegram, former Bexar County Lt. Roxanne Mathai was a “passionate supporter” of Donald Trump and had traveled to Washington to attend the ‘Stop The Steal’ protests.

She uploaded photos of the event to social media as protesters entered the Capitol building, although she did not enter the building herself

After returning to San Antonio, Sheriff Javier Salazar launched an investigation into her conduct and eventually fired her from the role that she held for nine years. It later emerged that he had campaigned for Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election.

Mathai responded by suing the county and Sheriff Salazar for wrongful termination, citing violations of her First and 14th Amendment rights. The case was settled this week and she will receive a hefty $400,000 in damages.

“Commissioners Court on April 9 approved turning over the $100,000 deductible amount required under its policy to a private insurance carrier to take over the defense and resolution of the lawsuit and the insurer agreed to pay the remaining $400,000 settlement amount to Mathai to resolve the pending lawsuit,” a Bexar County spokesperson told McClatchy News.

Despite costing the counts hundreds of thousands of dollars, Sheriff Salazar insisted he had made the right call. “The termination in this case was done within policy and was upheld by an arbitrator,” he said in a statement. “The decision to issue a settlement was made outside the BCSO. There was no wrongdoing on the part of the administration, and I stand by our actions.”

Such a story is sadly a rare beacon of light in the fight for justice for January 6th protesters. On Wednesday, The Epoch Times confirmed suicide of defendant on the death of David Homol, 55, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound months after the Biden regime hit with him eight separate charges.

Four other defendants, Matthew Perna, Jord Meachum, Mark Aungst, and Chris Stanton have also taken their own lives. May they rest in peace.