JUST IN: Trump Announces Press Conference at Trump Tower Atrium Tomorrow Following Rigged Trial And 34 Count Guilty Verdict

President Trump will hold a press conference tomorrow at 11 AM ET at the Trump Tower Atrium to speak out on his political persecution by radical left Biden Thugs in the Manhattan Court House.

Trump announced the presser on Truth on Thursday after the guilty verdict came in.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the jury returned a verdict in Alvin Bragg’s lawfare ‘hush money’ trial on Thursday: Guilty on all 34 counts!

“I’m a political prisoner!” Trump said after the verdict in his rigged trial with far-left jurors, a far-left conflicted Judge, and politically motivated prosecutors was announced.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump in April 2023 on 34 felony counts related to ‘hush payments’ he made to Stormy Daniels.

Trump was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer

The jury deliberations began on Wednesday after Judge Merchan instructed them to choose among the three predicate crimes Trump supposedly committed.

After deliberating for several hours on Thursday, the jury returned a guilty verdict after the judge rigged the trial by allowing jurors to choose which crime they believed Trump committed.

Trump is facing four years in prison for every count.

The sentencing was set for July 11.

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on Trump's press conference.