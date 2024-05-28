JUST IN: Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) Accused of “Criminally Laundering” Almost $28 MILLION in Campaign Contributions From “Smurfs” by President of Election Watch

Independent investigator and President of Election Watch, Inc., Peter Bernenger has publicly accused the far-left US Democrat Senator Tammy Baldwin (WI), of “criminally laundering” an astounding $27,850,750 in campaign contributions from “Smurfs.”

According to Investopedia, smurfing (named after the popular cartoon characters) is “a money-laundering technique involving structuring large amounts of cash into multiple small transactions. Smurfs often spread these small transactions over many different accounts, to keep them under regulatory reporting limits and avoid detection.” Election Watch claimed in its complaint to have identified thousands of ultra-small-dollar donations made in the names of hundreds of mostly elderly donors, none of whom had any idea that they had made such donations when a private investigator asked about them. “The Federal Election Commission states the average number of political donations an individual makes, if donating, is 1.4 per year,” the complaint against Janet for Justice alleges. “239 [donors] donated more than 10 times [each] to Janet for Justice.”

Independent investigator Peter Bernegger has done an incredible job uncovering what appears to be a number of dirty “Smurf” operations that involve indivduals (real and imaginary) who make up to tens of thousands of small dollar (under $100) donations through Act Blue to Democrat candidates in one year or less.

Mr. Bernegger just tweeted a bombshell public accusation against U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI):

Exclusive: I accuse United States Senator Tammy Baldwin of criminally laundering $27,850,750 into her campaigns since 2017, including the current one. She is committing illegal Smurfing, i.e. structured money laundering. We have documented this in extreme detail using state and federal government data. Baldwin has numerous campaign committees, PACS, and other sources funding her campaigns. This is pure election fraud by Baldwin and all those participating with her. She is stealing from the elderly their identities to use in laundering money into her campaign. Baldwin is committing identity theft and elderly financial abuse. One specific example is Baldwin using the name of a real person called Sonia (so are many other liberals using this same person), where Sonia has been making 69,433 contributions since 2017. This means Sonia – who is in assisted living, as confirmed by her daughter – has made 7.5 contributions per day on average, every day of the year, for 7.5 years. But, Sonia did not make these contributions. It was ActBlue and its former corrupt founders Ben Rahn, Matt DeBergalis and Jonathan Zucker. Zucker is now running the very corrupt Democracy Engine – a PAC also committing Smurfing on a massive scale to fund liberal campaigns. Joe Biden is protecting this entire racket, and yes his campaign is into smurfing big time. Late last year Biden put Dara Lindenbaum on as a Commissioner of the FEC (federal election commission overseas campaign finance). Not long after we broke the whole smurfing scheme with James O’Keefe. Dara was an attorney on Stacy Abrams campaign, the Abrams campaign was into Smurfing big time. This is all election fraud, on a massive scale. This is why campaigns have skyrocketed in spending to unreal heights. The money is coming in from China, from the US Treasury and other unlawful places. Yet no attorney or law enforcement will step up to bring justice.

Exclusive: I accuse United States Senator Tammy Baldwin of criminally laundering $27,850,750 into her campaigns since 2017, including the current one. She is committing illegal Smurfing, i.e. structured money laundering. We have documented this in extreme detail using state and… pic.twitter.com/STN7r4kpsK

— Peter Bernegger (@PeterBernegger) May 28, 2024



Only last month, on April 2, 2024, Wisconsin investigative reporter and researcher Peter Bernegger of Election Watch Incorporated was arrested and booked by the Dane County Sheriff this morning for the rarely used crime of “Simulating Legal Process,” according to the Dane County Sheriff’s website.

Bernegger was intricately involved in exposing election campaign “smurfs,” or donors who are believed to be unknowingly used to launder numerous small-dollar donations to political candidates. Bernegger previously told The Gateway Pundit that the “smurfing” scheme “looks like the largest money laundering scheme in the history of the country.”

In March 2023, O’Keefe Media Group’s James O’Keefe interviewed several of these unsuspecting “smurfs” to see if they had donated large quantities of money to candidates and political action committees such as ACTBlue through numerous small-dollar donations. Of course, they hadn’t. These donations often amounted to thousands of dollars from “unemployed” (retired) seniors in numerous small donations.

Democrats such as Senators Raphael Warnock and John Fetterman, Governors Katie Hobbs and Gretchen Whitmer, Congressman Troy Carter, and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz were reported beneficiaries of this operation. Protasiewicz was recently elected to swing the makeup of the Wisconsin Supreme Court in favor of the Democrats.