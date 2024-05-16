JUST IN: Governor Abbott Pardons Sgt. Daniel Perry For Fatally Shooting Armed BLM Rioter in Self-Defense, Slams Soros DA in Fiery Statement



Sgt Daniel Perry

Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott (R) on Thursday pardoned Sgt. Daniel Perry following a unanimous recommendation by the Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Sg. Daniel Perry was facing 5 to 99 years in prison for shooting a BLM-Antifa protester in self-defense in 2020 after a Soros DA went after him.

Abbott and Texas AG Ken Paxton ripped the Soros DA in statements on Thursday.

“Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney,” Abbott said in a statement announcing Perry’s pardon.

My statement regarding the pardon of Sgt. Daniel Perry. pic.twitter.com/t7UMWdeOV2 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 16, 2024

Ken Paxton blasted the Travis County DA.

“Americans across the country have been watching this case in Texas and praying for justice after BLM riots terrorized the nation in 2020. Our right to self-defense is enshrined in the Constitution. Soros-backed prosecutors like Jose Garza do not get to pick and choose the rights we have as Americans, and I am relieved that justice has prevailed,”

"Americans across the country have been watching this case in Texas and praying for justice after BLM riots terrorized the nation in 2020. Our right to self-defense is enshrined in the Constitution. Soros-backed prosecutors like Jose Garza do not get to pick and choose the rights we have as Americans, and I am relieved that justice has prevailed," Ken Paxton said.

Sgt. Daniel Perry was found guilty of murder last year after Soros-backed Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza sought murder charges for an act of self-defense during the 2020 George Floyd riots.



Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza

According to David Fugitt the lead detective on the case, District Attorney Joze Garza and his office had him remove 100 pages of exculpatory evidence. The DA’s office had him shorten his presentation from 158 slides to 56 slides.

Fugitt added that this was likely criminal behavior.

Daniel Perry, an army soldier who shot and killed an armed BLM-Antifa protester in Austin in July 2020 was indicted on a murder charge in 2021.

Perry’s lawyer, Clint Broden, argued his client, who was driving Uber when rioters mobbed his car, was acting in self-defense after the BLM activist, Garrett Foster pointed a gun at him.

“It is important to note that the standard of proof required for an indictment is significantly less than the standard of proof required for a conviction,” Perry’s lawyer said in a statement.

Shortly before he was shot dead, Garrett Foster was seen on video explaining he brought an AK-47 to deal with the “pussies” who oppose him.

WATCH:

Shortly before he was shot dead, Garrett Foster was seen on video explaining he brought an AK-47 to deal with the "pussies" who oppose him.

A still frame from footage of the incident appears to show Garrett Foster in a posture that looks like he was pointing a weapon at the driver.