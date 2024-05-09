JUST IN: Federal Appeals Court Rejects Hunter Biden’s Bid to Toss Felony Gun Charges

A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected Hunter Biden’s bid to toss gun charges.

“The defendant in this criminal case appealed three pretrial orders entered on April 12, 2024, denying his motions to dismiss the indictment,” the court document released Thursday states. “This appeal is DISMISSED because the defendant has not shown the District Court’s orders are appealable before final judgment.”

In September Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges. He was indicted in a Delaware court on three counts related to his possession of a firearm while using drugs.

“Two of the counts carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, while the third has a maximum of five years,” NBC News reported.

Hunter pleaded not guilty to all three felony gun charges in October.

Separately, Hunter Biden was hit with a 9-count indictment filed in the Central District of California: Tax evasion, failure to file/pay taxes, and false/fraudulent tax return.

US District Judge Mark Scarsi, a Trump appointee, tentatively set the trial for Hunter’s tax-related charges for June 20.

If convicted on the tax-related charges, Hunter Biden faces up to 17 years in prison.

The Gateway Pundit reported back in October 2020 that Hunter’s then-lover and deceased brother’s widow Hallie Biden tossed the gun in the trash. Hunter admitted this in an online conversation with his family when they accused him of inappropriate conduct in front of a child.

TGP published additional text messages from Hunter Biden that were devastating.

In a long text that Hunter sent to a family friend, Hunter exposed all that was going on with him and his family. (See also the Illustrated Primer)

Hunter shared that his dead brother’s wife, Hallie Biden, whom he had an affair with, threw his gun away and the police, FBI and Secret Service got involved. Hallie claimed she did this because she was afraid Hunter would harm himself or the kids!

Hallie Biden has not been charged.

Below is the text: