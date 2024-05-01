JUST IN: Earthquake Rattles SoCal: Shaking Felt in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattled Southern California on Wednesday afternoon.

While a 4.1 earthquake is small by California standards, residents in Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange County were rattled by the temblor.

KABC reported:

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.1 has struck near Corona in Riverside County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS says the quake struck at 1:49 p.m. just 5.6 miles southwest of Corona. It was originally reported as a 4.5 magnitude and ultimately to a 4.1.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

Southern California has been hit with several earthquakes this year prompting many to question whether they are foreshocks to a larger temblor.

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Malibu in February on the same day Hawaii was hit with a 5.7 magnitude quake.

“The quake, which struck at 1:47 p.m., was centered roughly 6 miles west of Malibu in the Santa Monica Mountains at a depth of five and a half miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.” KTLA reported.

No reports of damage or injury.

Southern California was hit with three temblors in January.

