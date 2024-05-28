JUST IN: DNC Announces New ‘Workaround’ to Get Joe Biden on Ohio Ballot Despite Democrats’ Registration Failures

The Democrat National Committee (DNC) announced it will virtually nominate Joe Biden to get him on the Ohio ballot despite failing to register him on time.

Last month Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose warned Ohio Democrat Chairwoman Liz Walters that Joe Biden may have trouble getting on Ohio’s general election ballot.

In a letter sent to Liz Walters, the Ohio Secretary of State warned that Joe Biden may be non-compliant because the DNC convention will take place after the state’s deadline to certify a presidential candidate.

Frank LaRose said either the Democrat party can move up its DNC convention or the Ohio state legislature must act by May 9.

Last week Secretary of State Frank LaRose said his office still had not received any communications on behalf of the Democrat Party or the DNC clarifying its intent to comply with Ohio’s ballot access deadline.

I’ve said from here to Colorado that it’s in the best interest of voters to have a choice in the race for president. I’m also duty-bound to follow the law as Ohio’s chief elections officer. As it stands today, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee will not be on the Ohio… pic.twitter.com/Y5AkZBoow2 — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) May 21, 2024

A few days ago, Ohio’s RINO Governor Mike DeWine called for a special legislative session aimed at circumventing state laws to place Joe Biden on the November ballot, despite clear registration failures by the Democratic Party.

The DNC announced they found a ‘workaround’ to ensure Biden is on Ohio’s ballot as the state legislature meets this week.

“Joe Biden will be on the ballot in Ohio and all 50 states, and Ohio Republicans agree. But when the time has come for action, they have failed to act every time, so Democrats will land this plane on our own,” Harrison said in a statement.

“Through a virtual roll call, we will ensure that Republicans can’t chip away at our democracy through incompetence or partisan tricks and that Ohioans can exercise their right to vote for the presidential candidate of their choice,” Harrison said.

Ohio Republicans bent over backwards to accommodate Joe Biden and the Democrat party while radical Democrat judges and state supreme court justices work to ban Trump from the 2024 ballot.