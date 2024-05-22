JUST IN: Crooked Fani Willis Wins Georgia DA Primary

Crooked Fani Willis won the Fulton County, Georgia DA primary election Tuesday evening.

Willis will face off with a Republican this November.

Fani Willis is best known for having an affair with the married prosecutor she hired to ‘get Trump’ in her bogus RICO case against the former president.

Fox News reported:

Embattled Georgia prosector Fani Willis survived her primary election challenge Tuesday night, and will face off against a GOP challenger in November. Willis, the District Attorney for Fulton County, is leading the sweeping 2020 election interference case against former President Donald Trump and has been the subject of scrutiny many Republicans in the state and nationwide for her affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, which almost got her removed from the case. Willis on Tuesday defeated Democrat attorney Christian Wise Smith in a rematch of their race four years ago. In the county that in 2020 voted 73% for President Joe Biden, she was favored to win.

Last August Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

The embattled DA is now under investigation by two chambers of Congress and Georgia state legislators over misuse of funds.

Fani Willi is currently under investigation by Chairman Jordan’s House Judiciary Committee for the misuse of federal funds.

Senator Chuck Grassley also launched an investigation into Fani Willis for misusing federal funds related to gang prevention.

Fani Willis on Monday night ran to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow to attack Jim Jordan.

“Jim Jordan has, time after time after time, attacked my office with no legitimate purpose,” Fani Willis told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Monday. “Anyone who knows Jim Jordan’s history knows that he only has the purpose of trying to interfere in a criminal investigation.”

Willis continued, “All while his jurisdiction has one of the worst crime rates, has poverty issues, and not one time has he used his position to try to investigate people who are attacking me and attacking others legitimately doing their jobs. Making him illegitimate in his position, and it’s disgusting. So I bring that up at the federal level because now at the state level, they have decided to follow this clown’s lead. And they want to now try to interfere in an investigation, and it’s not legitimate either.”

WATCH: