JUST IN: Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett’s Suicide Note Revealed

Boeing whistleblower John Barnett was found dead from a ‘self-inflicted’ gunshot wound inside his vehicle outside a hotel in Charleston, South Carolina as he was testifying against the airplane company.

John Barnett was found dead on March 9 on day three of his deposition against Boeing. He worked for Boeing for 32 years until he retired in 2017.

Barnett came forward with concerns about defective parts and serious problems with the oxygen masks.

The whistleblower told BBC that “sub-standard parts had even been removed from scrap bins and fitted to planes that were being built to prevent delays on the production line.”

“He also claimed that tests on emergency oxygen systems due to be fitted to the 787 showed a failure rate of 25%, meaning that one in four could fail to deploy in a real-life emergency.” – BBC reported.

According to the Charleston County coroner’s report, Barnett died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“All findings were consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the report from Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal reads, according to Fox News.

Barnett’s manner “is best deemed, ‘Suicide,’” the coroner wrote.

The New York Post obtained Barnett’s suicide note which was found in his vehicle at the time of his death.

“I can’t do this any longer! Enough!” he wrote, according to a suicide note obtained by The Post. “F*ck Boeing.”

“America,” Barnett continued “Come together or die!! I pray the motherf*ckers that destroyed my life pay!!! I pray Boeing pays!!! Bury me face down so Boeing and their lying-ass leaders can kiss my ass.”

The New York Post reported:

Barnett’s apparent suicide came after several Boeing planes have been grounded due to major issues with the aircraft’s construction.

A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 recently suffered gear failure and crashed off the runway at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

In January a large piece of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX blew out in mid-air.

The plane door flew off amid Boeing’s focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) hiring practices over a passenger’s safety.