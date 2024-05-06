JUST IN: ABC News President Kim Godwin OUT

ABC News president Kim Godwin announced Sunday evening that she is stepping down from her post and retiring from broadcast journalism.

Godwin stepped down after a corporate restructuring.

“I have decided to retire from broadcast journalism,” Godwin said in the email sent to staff Sunday night, according to the Wall Street Journal. “Anyone who’s passionate about what we do knows there’s no other business like it, so this was not an easy or quick decision. But after considerable reflection, I’m certain it’s the right one for me as I look to the future and prioritize what’s most important for me and my family.”

The Wall Street Journal reported: