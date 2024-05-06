JUST IN: ABC News President Kim Godwin OUT

ABC News president Kim Godwin announced Sunday evening that she is stepping down from her post and retiring from broadcast journalism.
Godwin stepped down after a corporate restructuring.
“I have decided to retire from broadcast journalism,” Godwin said in the email sent to staff Sunday night, according to the Wall Street Journal. “Anyone who’s passionate about what we do knows there’s no other business like it, so this was not an easy or quick decision. But after considerable reflection, I’m certain it’s the right one for me as I look to the future and prioritize what’s most important for me and my family.”
The Wall Street Journal reported:
ABC News President Kim Godwin stepped down Sunday night, months after a corporate restructuring that effectively stripped away much of her management autonomy.
No successor has been named for Godwin, who was named president of the division in 2021.
Godwin’s retirement comes after a restructuring in February that gave her a new boss in Debra OConnell, who serves as president of parent Disney’s news group. OConnell is a company veteran who is familiar with ABC News, having scrutinized operations across Disney’s networks as part of a corporate review.
When Godwin joined ABC News from CBS, she had her work cut out for her. Though the news division was a ratings leader, many in the news division said it was suffering from a cutthroat and toxic culture.