Joy Behar on Trump Guilty Verdict: “I Got So Excited I Started Leaking a Little Bit” (VIDEO)

This was gross.

Joy Behar of “The View” may be one of the most vile women on tv.

Behar told the audience she was so excited when the Trump guilty verdict was announced that she said she “leaked a little bit” while she was in Costco.

“I got so excited, I started leaking a little bit,” Joy Behar said.

These people are truly sick.

WATCH:

President Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts in Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s ‘hush money’ lawfare trial.

Judge Merchan told jurors they did not have to agree on a crime. This is unheard of in US history. The jury only had to agree something bad happened. This, of course, is completely unconstitutional.

This was clearly the greatest travesty of justice in American history.

So now we have a convicted US President with 34 felony counts and NO ONE knows what crime President Trump committed!

The sentencing was set for July 11 – Three days before the Republican convention!

Only evil, America hating Communists like Joy Behar would celebrate a Soviet-style trial.