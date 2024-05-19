Joe Biden Spins Around Looking Dazed and Confused at Campaign Event in Atlanta (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Saturday arrived in Atlanta to pander to black voters at a campaign event.

Biden’s motorcade passed through bright blue Atlanta in his presidential motorcade on Saturday and nobody cared.

A few people who were strolling around town on a Saturday caught a glimpse of Joe Biden’s motorcade driving through Atlanta.

There were no Biden supporters holding up ‘Biden 2024’ flags in bright blue Atlanta in a state he supposedly won in 2020.

Nobody was cheering as Biden passed through. Bystanders looked bored.

Biden’s campaign event was a total snooze fest. There was pin-drop silence at Mary Mac’s Tea Room in downtown Atlanta as Joe Biden spoke with a campaign volunteer.

A door creaked open and Biden spun around looking more lost than ever. He saluted as everyone laughed.

Biden trashed Trump and called him a “loser.”

“My opponent is not a good loser, but he’s still a loser,” Biden said as he lied about his years “playing ball.”

“Folks, Trump isn’t running to lead America. He’s running for revenge,” Biden said Saturday. “And look, revenge is no way to lead a country.”

Of course, this is pure projection.

“Georgia is the reason I’m president right now,” Biden said.

Biden also creeped on women and invaded their personal space.

