Joe Biden Claims He Will “Get in Trouble” If He Keeps Talking as He Panders to Blacks (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday delivered remarks at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in an effort to bolster support among black voters since they are fleeing the Democrat party in droves.

Biden is losing support among black voters.

Meanwhile, President Trump has more than doubled his support among black voters.

CNN: President Trump has more than DOUBLED his support among Black voters "If this held through the general election, this would be BY FAR the best performance for a Republican among Black voters in two generations." pic.twitter.com/2Kxhr678Au — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 17, 2024

Biden, who told blacks “they ain’t black” if they don’t vote for him, shamelessly pandered to blacks on Friday.

“My name’s Joe Biden and I’m a lifetime member of the NAACP,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Biden is pandering again: "My name's Joe Biden and I'm a lifetime member of the NAACP" pic.twitter.com/udlaoninYk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 17, 2024

At one point Joe Biden told the attendees that he is going to “get in trouble” if he keeps talking.

“I’ll just slow up for just one second here, ad lib a little bit here, because I’m gonna get in trouble,” Biden said.

BIDEN: "I'll just slow up for just one second here, ad lib a little bit here, because I'm gonna get in trouble" pic.twitter.com/sCG7G6TRb2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 17, 2024

“We’ve raised $400 million billion over the next ten years!” a confused Joe Biden shouted.

WATCH: