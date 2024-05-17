Joe Biden Claims He Will “Get in Trouble” If He Keeps Talking as He Panders to Blacks (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday delivered remarks at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in an effort to bolster support among black voters since they are fleeing the Democrat party in droves.

Biden is losing support among black voters.

Meanwhile, President Trump has more than doubled his support among black voters.

Biden, who told blacks “they ain’t black” if they don’t vote for him, shamelessly pandered to blacks on Friday.

“My name’s Joe Biden and I’m a lifetime member of the NAACP,” Biden said.

At one point Joe Biden told the attendees that he is going to “get in trouble” if he keeps talking.

“I’ll just slow up for just one second here, ad lib a little bit here, because I’m gonna get in trouble,” Biden said.

“We’ve raised $400 million billion over the next ten years!” a confused Joe Biden shouted.

