Joe Biden Calls Illegal Aliens “Model Citizens” in Cinco de Mayo Speech (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden on Monday co-hosted a Cinco de Mayo reception in the Rose Garden at the White House.

Biden called illegal aliens “model citizens” in his brief remarks to the attendees.

“We are a nation of immigrants and we should never forget it,” Biden said. “We’re a nation of DREAMERs and Cinco de Mayo represents we’re a nation of freedom. That’s America. The America we share and fighting for together.”

Biden absurdly claimed he has always been “fundamentally focused on Latinos.”

Joe Biden then praised DACA illegal aliens as “model citizens.”

“Can you imagine a kid, two years old, saying, ‘Mom, don’t take me across the Rio Grande. It’s against the law.’ Give me a break,” Biden said. “These have been model citizens. Congress has to act.”

Have you ever heard Joe Biden praise taxpaying Americans as “model citizens”?

Joe Biden is considering granting amnesty to millions of illegal aliens who have lived in the US for over 10 years or have citizen relatives who would “suffer” if they were deported.

According to Politico, similar to Obama’s DACA program, Biden is deciding whether to give the massive group of illegals green cards.

The Democrats are losing the black and Latino voters so they are fiercely working to lock in a new voting bloc.

“Like the Obama administration did in 2012 with the launch of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, Biden administration officials are also examining whether there’s an action they could take for a different group of undocumented people who have long resided in the United States, according to the three people familiar with the administration’s planning. One idea that has been floated among administration officials is opening access to the cancellation of removal program for people who have lived in the U.S. for over 10 years and have citizen or resident relatives who would “suffer” if they were deported. If specific requirements are met and an immigration judge approves cancellation of removal, a migrant is able to obtain a green card.” – Politico reported.

The Biden Regime is also looking to fund the influx of illegals who have invaded the US over the last 3 years.

“Administration officials are also discussing ways they can further support state and local officials managing the influx of new arrivals, as Republican governors are expected to continue busing migrants to Democratic-led cities this year.” Politico reported.

Approximately 11 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age males – have invaded the US under Joe Biden’s watch.