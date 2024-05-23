Jim Comey Tells Reporter, “I Occasionally Hear Someone Say “F*ck You” on the Street” …Only Occasionally? (Video)

“I occaionally have someone literally say ‘f*ck you’ on the street.”
Only “occasionally?” Or, is he lying about that, too?
"I occasionally have literally someone say fuck you" on the street
Here's one from X – Fvck you!pic.twitter.com/OjxWaDRnSl
— Sara Rose (@saras76) May 22, 2024
Recall that James Comey used a tainted and obviously fake dossier, paid for by Hillary Clinton, to spy on Donald Trump.
Comey knew the entire investigation was a sham before he started it.
F*ck you, Comey.
Fuck you, @comey. Lie all you want, we know what you did. https://t.co/lVdqd02xwS pic.twitter.com/gagdbv6qIT
— MAGAinBuckhead (@MAGAinBuckhead) May 22, 2024
What a dishonorable man.
For the record – There’s an entire “F*ck you, James Comey,” song published on YouTube.