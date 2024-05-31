Ivanka Trump had a very special message for her dad, former President Donald Trump, following the Thursday guilty verdict from a Manhattan jury on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Ivanka Trump posted an Instagram story of a picture of herself as a young child being held by her father, along with the caption, “I love you dad” and a heart emoji.

The picture was perhaps 40 years old, but the message was timeless.

According to the New York Post, the message represented the first public remarks Ivanka Trump had made since her father’s conviction Thursday.

The paper also said it had been told by unnamed sources that “Ivanka is fully supportive of her dad and loves him very much despite his conviction.”

The 12-person New York City jury found Donald Trump guilty on the second day of deliberations.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged the former president with the 34 felony counts relation to a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels through his then-personal attorney Michael Cohen before the 2016 presidential election.

The jury indicated to Judge Juan Merchan that its had reached its verdict shortly after 4:30 p.m.

The jury had requested testimony from publishing executive David Pecker be read back to it, as well as testimony from Cohen. The jurors also wanted portions of its instructions read back to it on Thursday by the judge.

Trump was expected to appeal the verdict. His attorneys cited multiple rulings Merchan made that they argued unfairly prejudiced the trial.

One was denying testimony from former Federal Election Commission Chairman Bradley Smith, who said he would have testified that the payments to Daniels did not qualify as campaign expenses or donations.

Another decision legal experts have honed in on was Merchan’s instructions to the jury that they did not have to agree on what crime Trump committed in relation to allegedly falsifying business records.

Trump has consistently asserted his innocence.

Following the verdict Trump told reporters, “This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt.”

“The real verdict is going to be November 5th by the people,” he added.

“It’s OK. I’m fighting for our country. I’m fighting for our Constitution,” Trump said. “This is long from over.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.