JUST IN: Israel Defies Biden Regime, Begins Offensive in Rafah to Finish Off Hamas After Rejecting Terror Group’s Ceasefire Ploy (VIDEO)

Israel has officially defied the Biden regime and started their offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah to finish off Hamas after calling the Islamist terror group’s claim that they accepted a ceasefire a lie.

Here is the official announcement from the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on X:

The IDF is currently conducting targeted strikes against Hamas terror targets in eastern Rafah in southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/bmZgoNKXMB — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 6, 2024

Earlier Monday, Hamas claimed they informed Qatari and Egyptian mediators that it had accepted their proposal for a new Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal with the Jewish State. According to the BBC, the basis of the agreement was a weeks-long pause in fighting with Hamas agreeing to release dozens of hostages.

As the New York Post notes, the announcement came shortly after Israel’s war cabinet unanimously voted to go ahead with the strike on Hamas’ final stronghold “with the goal of making progress on freeing the hostages and the other war aims.” These presumably include ensuring Hamas’ ultimate demise.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said Hamas’ latest “truce offer” as “far from Israel’s obligatory demands.”

Below is footage captured by Eye on Palestine showing Israeli warplanes bombing east of Rafah.

The Israeli warplanes continue bombing east of Rafah. pic.twitter.com/AG6zcxX4aU — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) May 6, 2024

Israel tanks are also reportedly entering Rafah as part of a ground invasion.

Israeli tanks crossed the border fence of Gaza towards Rafah. — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) May 6, 2024

Biden regime officials led by the current White House occupant had previously warned Netanyahu not to launch a military offensive in Rafah.

The Regime is particularly concerned about the consequences of a ground invasion into the terror stronghold.

Top Biden spokesman John Kirby says Biden “made clear” to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu today that he’s against a ground operation in Rafah pic.twitter.com/LcpndAH7dy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 6, 2024

It remains to be seen what, if any, penalties Joe Biden will levy on Israel for their righteous defiance.