INSANITY: Indiana’s WNBA Coach Christie Sides Tells Reporters She Wants to Reshape Caitlin Clark’s Game and Make the Greatest Scorer in NCAA History a 2-Point Shooter – You Just Can’t Make This Up!

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission.

This is the definition of insanity.

Indiana Fever’s head coach Christie Sides believes she needs to teach the greatest shooter in NCAA women’s basketball history when to shoot. She announced after the Fever’s latest drubbing that she was going to make Caitlin Clark, the game’s greatest three-point shooter of all time, into a two-point shooter.

Just how clueless is this coach?

Here is a reminder of some of the records Caitlin Clark set in women’s basketball in the NCAA while at the University of Iowa:

NCAA records Most career points — Division I, men’s and women’s (3,951) Most points in single season — Division I, women’s (1,234) Most career 3-pointers — Division I, men’s and women’s (548) Most 3-pointers in a single season — Division I, men’s and women’s (201) NCAA Tournament records Most career points — Division I, men’s or women’s (491) Most career assists — Division I, men’s or women’s (152) Most career 3-pointers — Division I, men’s or women’s (78) Most points in single tournament — Division I, men’s or women’s (191) Most 3-pointers in single tournament — Division I, men’s or women’s (32) Big Ten records Most career points in Big Ten history Most career 3-pointers in Big Ten history Most career assists in Big Ten history Most points in single season in Big Ten history Most 3-pointers in single season in Big Ten history Trending: JUST IN: Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett’s Cause of Death Revealed Most assists in single season in Big Ten history Most free throws in single season in Big Ten history Most Big Ten Player of the Week honors in Big Ten history Iowa records Most career points in Iowa history Most career assists in Iowa history Most points in single game in Iowa history Most points in single season by a freshman in Iowa history Most assists in single season by a freshman in Iowa history

Clark was the player of the year in her junior and senior years in school and won numerous awards in the process.

But she joined one of the worst teams in the WNBA. Watching them play, you can see why they are so terrible.

To fix the situation, the coach of the Indiana Fever believes she needs to teach Caitlin Clark how to shoot better to remedy the situation… THIS IS INSANE!

Reporter: Christie, when you look at Kaitlyn, she took two two-pointers in the first preseason game, three today. Is there a balance? What are you seeing that’s causing that? Is there a balance you’d like to see with that, or is that something you plan to address? Coach Christie Sides: Yeah, I think she’s used to some shots that she’s taken in the last few years that are just those deep shots. I don’t know if there’s times she comes off ball screens where she’s open in that long two area, and we’ve got to get her comfortable taking that long two. She’s going to get looks. She’s going to get open looks. She’s got to figure out, like I gave her a rule the other day, she’s got 0.5 seconds to make a decision. When she gets off the ball, and she hits one of our high posts and somebody in the high post, she has a habit of hanging out and dancing. That’s what she’s done. It’s these habits that we’ve got to break. She’s got players around her now that she can get out, she can go screen, and the ball is going to get back to her. That’s what she hasn’t had in the past. That’s what we’ve been trying to show her and explain to her.

Absolutely clueless. She wants to change basketball’s greatest shooter to fit her losing program! It is unbelievable!

She is out to destroy Clark and the league’s first major star in 28 years. What an ego!

Clark, the greatest shooter in women’s basketball history, only took eight shots in Thursday night’s game. She can’t score if she can’t shoot! Her lost teammates do not even look to pass to Clark. Clark spends a lot of time in the corner of the court based on the Fever’s coach’s directions. The team is happy throwing up airballs and ignoring Clark.

That is the problem!

The league is filling EVERY arena in the country where Clark is set to play in the coming weeks. Tickets are at an all-time high. The fans did not come to see Caitlin Clark sit in a corner and not shoot.

The clock is ticking… The WNBA better figure this out before it’s too late and they lose their new found fan base forever! Fans are not filling arenas to watch Clark take only 9 shots a game!

Other teams foul Clark and get away with it and Sides does nothing. Clark is called for fouls that look like non-fouls, Sides says nothing.

So the solution to the second-year head coach with a losing record, who’s 0-2 so far this year, is to teach Clark how to shoot better.

The solution should be to tell Clark to shoot every time down court. and tell her teammates to get her the ball.

That would be too easy.

How stupid. You better wake up!

Indiana needs a new coach – now!