INSANE VIDEO: Boston News Anchor Appears to Swallow a Large Fly Live On Air

Boston 25’s morning news anchor Vanessa Welch appeared to swallow a fly after it fell into her mouth while she was live on air.

The anchor did not miss a beat as viewers watched what appeared to be a fly or a large clump of eyelashes fall from her eye to her mouth.

Though she kept going with her report, the anchor did appear to involuntarily wince as she consumed it.

On Boston25, the news anchor demonstrated true journalistic professionalism: she swallowed a fly and continued to broadcast asnothing had happened. pic.twitter.com/v9Chc1R8QI — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 28, 2024

Comments on social media ranged from impressed with her professionalism, to horrified.

Decider reports:

“That is professionalism right there,” wrote one Instagram user, while another commented: “Nah she needs a raise, she didn’t even bat an eye (Well she sorta did)” Another user wrote: “I have NEVER seen that level of professionalism DAMN,” while another shared: “My natural instinct would have kicked in straight away and I’d have been a screaming wreck flipping tables and spitting that damn thing out my mouth.” Some viewers are speculating that it was just a clump of a fake eyelash that Welch may have been wearing. “Losing an eyelash is already embarrassing, but swallowing it on live TV? That’s next-level awkward!” commented one user, while two others wrote: “Tell me that was an eyelash, tell me that was an eyelash,” and “Guys. It was just a cluster lash that fell off.”

Welch has not publicly confirmed whether it was a fly or another unidentified falling object.