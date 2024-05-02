Ineptitude, Delusion, Lies and Gov’t Waste – Team Biden Failures and U.S. Troops in Gaza (VIDEO)

People wonder why we call the F-35 a flying tin can. Matt Gaetz proves precisely why that is indeed the case:

Only 29% are mission capable despite costing $100m each and yet the Pentagon describes the F-35 as the “most capable aircraft in the world.”

One reason for the programs failures is because of a lack of leadership at all levels inside the Pentagon. That includes Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who also reluctantly confirms, that American “boots on the ground” will be in Gaza. Rep. Matt Gaetz does a great job exposing the lies from inside The Deep State.

