“I’m Not Going to Sell My Soul to That Guy. No Way!” – Hero Rudy Giuliani Stands on Principle – Is Fired from WABC NYC for Talking About Stolen 2020 Election (VIDEO)

On Friday news broke that WABC New York fired popular radio host and former Mayor Rudy Giuliani from the station for talking about the stolen 2020 election.

Rudy Giuliani had the most-listened to Sunday morning and weekday afternoon shows in the New York market.

WABC released a statement saying Rudy’s firing was due to what the station called his repeated violation of a ban on discussing the stolen 2020 election.

Giuliani said the station’s ban is overly broad and “a clear violation of free speech.”

Later on Friday, Rudy Giuliani joined Steve Bannon on The War Room to discuss this news.

Rudy Giuliani, one of the the most accomplished and courageous Americans in modern history, told Steve Bannon the station and WABC Radio owner John Catsimatidis wanted to silence him. This was after Rudy had been speaking out about the stolen election for three years now.

“I’m not going to sell my soul to that guy. No way!” added Rudy.

Steve Bannon: . I want to be very specific. You were fired, according to The New York Times, because you talked about the 2020 election andJohn Catsimatidis says there was nothing but fallacies. Rudy Giuliani: I talked about the 2020 elections from the day I realized they were fixed until now. I talked about it on that station, I would say a thousand times. They now tell me there was a policy that I wasn’t allowed to talk about the 2020 elections. I never heard about the policy until yesterday. Even if there was a policy, just go back and listen to the last three and a half years, and I commented I’d say almost every day. And what they wanted me to agree to, to retain my job, knowing that I’m in fairly difficult financial circumstances. And they also, by the way, leaked this before they told me, which will give you an idea what dishonorable people they are… …Now, how is it that I’ve been doing this for three and a half years without any interruptions? I commented on the election two days ago. I commented on it three days ago. Their hosts and broadcasters question me about it. I’m also not allowed to talk about the case in Atlanta because they say I signed a stipulation that I defamed them, the women. The The fact is that stipulation was just for the purposes of the case, the litigation. It specifically has no application to anything beyond that. In fact, how could I appeal if I can’t talk about it? Steve Bannon: For WABC and John Catsimatidis and all the hosts, let me be blunt. Donald J. Trump won the 2020 election. Biden stole it. Biden’s illegitimate. If any of the hosts want to come on, and Catsimatidis wants a lesson on this, we will go through chapter and verse. Look at the hearing in Georgia. It is completely, completely, absolutely outrageous. Is WABC arguing that the 2020 election was not stolen and they will fire you for talking about Joe Biden stealing it because they will lose half of the audience in WABC? And quite frankly, they ought to lose all of the audience… …So he’s trying to avoid the subpoena by firing you? How does that work? Why would that back off Dominion or Newsmax an inch? Rudy Giuliani: In other words, we now have a policy created that never was created before, that nobody’s supposed to talk about the election, that at least I was never informed of. I was told, I could stay on if I just stopped talking about it. But I’m not going to sell my soul to that guy. No way.

True heroes are hard to come by. Rudy Giuliani is one of the greatest.

Watch the entire segment from The War Room below.