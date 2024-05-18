Idiot Joy Behar of ‘The View’ Declares the Supreme Court and Electoral College Are ‘Un-American’ (VIDEO)

Joy Behar of ‘The View’ has decided that lifetime appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court, and the Electoral College, both of which are enshrined in the United States Constitution, are un-American.

Do you think she would feel that way if the Supreme Court was majority liberal, or if the Electoral College system favored Democrats? Not a chance.

Who is she to decide what is un-American? Just a reminder… The View is considered part of ABC News.

Nicholas Fondacaro reports at NewsBusters:

We ‘Need to Fix’ It: Behar Decries the Constitution as ‘Un-American’ Joy Behar, the same co-host of ABC’s The View who thought the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was the military alliance that defeated Adolf Hitler and the Nazis, was back with more of her wisdom during Friday’s show. According to her, two elements of the U.S. Constitution – both present since the founding – were “un-American.” “These lifetime assignments [to the U.S. Supreme Court] have got to stop and they need to fix the Electoral College also because that’s un-American,” she shrieked. Behar was triggered by newly released, years-old photos of an inverted American flag allegedly outside the home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito several days AFTER the riot at the Capitol. The latest smear campaign against conservative justices suggested – without evidence – that it was to show solidarity with the rioters. Ignoring or ignorant of the meaning of an inverted flag, Behar declared it was something wholly invented by “MAGA people”:

Watch the clip:

Joy Behar claims lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court and the Electoral College, both enshrined in the U.S. Constitution since the founding, are “un-American.” pic.twitter.com/1bkf907fzG — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 17, 2024

The View is one of the most politically toxic shows on television. It’s scary and sad that there are people who get their news from this ABC News sewer.