“I Don’t Consume Any Meat” – Karine Jean-Pierre When Asked About Risk to US Milk and Meat Supply From Bird Flu Epidemic in Cattle (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday was asked about the risk to the US milk and meat supply from the bird flu outbreak.

The Food and Drug Administration last month confirmed that traces of Bird Flu have been found in commercial milk but claims it is safe to drink anyway.

The FDA, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are still investigating the contaminated milk.

Dairy cows in Idaho, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, and South Dakota have tested positive for the Type A H5N1 virus.

A White House reporter asked KJP about the contaminated meat and milk and she made it about herself.

“What’s your current assessment of the risk to the US milk and meat supply from the bird flu epidemic in cattle?” a reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre.

“I don’t consume any meat,” Karine Jean-Pierre said as she rattled off nonsense.

“What’s your current assessment of the risk to the U.S. milk and meat supply from the bird flu epidemic in cattle?” KARINE JEAN-PIERRE (struggling): “I don’t consume any meat” pic.twitter.com/tRCNfc9lZy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 1, 2024

Karine Jean-Pierre is the most incompetent White House Press Secretary ever. Major DEI/Affirmative Action fail.

According to a new report by The New York Post’s Steve Nelson, Biden’s surrogates tried to oust White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre last October but failed.

Recall that on the first day of her job as WH Press Secretary in May 2022, Karine Jean-Pierre wanted the reporters in the briefing room to know how special she was because she is a black lesbian.

“I am obviously acutely aware that my presence at this podium represents a few firsts. I am a black, gay, immigrant woman—the first of all three of those to hold this position, I would not be here today if not for generations of barrier-breaking people before me. I stand on their shoulders.” the 49-year-old daughter of Haitian immigrants said.

According to The New York Post, Mao lover and WH Comms Director Anita Dunn and WH Chief of Staff Jeff Zients tried to nudge KJP to resign gracefully but she won’t leave!

The Biden White House can’t fire Karine Jean-Pierre because she’s a black lesbian and that would be bad optics.