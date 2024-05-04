HILARIOUS: Classic ‘Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh’ Song Gets Updated for Radical Anti-Israel Campus Protests

You have undoubtedly heard the classic song ‘Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh (A Letter from Camp)’ by Allan Sherman.

The song has now been updated to reflect the radical, anti-Israel protests on college campuses.

This is fantastic.

Lyrics via Twitter/X:

Hello Muddah, hello Faddah

I have joined Camp Intifada

Camp is very instigating

And they say the quad sprinkler will soon stop raining The tuition is so pricey

To attend a Poison Ivy

You remember Ilhan’s daughter

She’s now homeless for defending Jewish slaughter All the comrades hate the Zios

Who lack pronouns in their bios

And we want to charm the Houthis

So we hold hands and chant ‘Death to the Yahudis’ I’ve made new friends who are less white

And my Hebrew is now left-right

And when Jew kids, start to roll in

We demand that they all go back home to Poland Let me stay, oh Muddah, Faddah

Globalize the Intifada

Don’t bring me back to the suburbs;

Cancel my tuition for next year Let me stay, I’ll proudly wear my Keffiyeh

And loudly shout “Death to America”

I know everything to say

I’ve been here one whole day Dearest father, darling mother

I’ll stay one way, or another

You paid thousands to this college

So our camp could make the janitor a hostage Wait a minute, cops are coming

We’re uprising, they are stunning

Kindly send some food and water

Mother, father, I’m expelled from your alma mater

Listen below:

These two Twitter users are the talent behind the song.

I may have had something to do with this… https://t.co/JDGejEBiO7 — Liron Kopinsky ️ Let My People Go (@ldkop) May 2, 2024

You don’t often get to see or hear such carefully crafted parody. It really captures the moment we’re living through right now.