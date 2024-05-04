HILARIOUS: Classic ‘Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh’ Song Gets Updated for Radical Anti-Israel Campus Protests

Scenes of the reinstated Gaza Solidarity Encampment at Columbia University on its fourth day
Photo from Wikimedia Commons, CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication, Date: 21 April 2024, 14:07:15

You have undoubtedly heard the classic song ‘Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh (A Letter from Camp)’ by Allan Sherman.

The song has now been updated to reflect the radical, anti-Israel protests on college campuses.

This is fantastic.

Lyrics via Twitter/X:

Hello Muddah, hello Faddah
I have joined Camp Intifada
Camp is very instigating
And they say the quad sprinkler will soon stop raining

The tuition is so pricey
To attend a Poison Ivy
You remember Ilhan’s daughter
She’s now homeless for defending Jewish slaughter

All the comrades hate the Zios
Who lack pronouns in their bios
And we want to charm the Houthis
So we hold hands and chant ‘Death to the Yahudis’

I’ve made new friends who are less white
And my Hebrew is now left-right
And when Jew kids, start to roll in
We demand that they all go back home to Poland

Let me stay, oh Muddah, Faddah
Globalize the Intifada
Don’t bring me back to the suburbs;
Cancel my tuition for next year

Let me stay, I’ll proudly wear my Keffiyeh
And loudly shout “Death to America”
I know everything to say
I’ve been here one whole day

Dearest father, darling mother
I’ll stay one way, or another
You paid thousands to this college
So our camp could make the janitor a hostage

Wait a minute, cops are coming
We’re uprising, they are stunning
Kindly send some food and water
Mother, father, I’m expelled from your alma mater

Listen below:

These two Twitter users are the talent behind the song.

You don’t often get to see or hear such carefully crafted parody. It really captures the moment we’re living through right now.

Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

