HE’S SHOT: Biden Crumbles During New Hampshire Speech: “After I Signed the Pack-Anderl-An-Pack-At-Lack-Act Into Law” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to Nashua, New Hampshire to deliver remarks on veteran healthcare under the PACT Act.

“President Biden signed the landmark bipartisan Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act into law in August 2022, enacting the most significant expansion of benefits and services for toxic exposed veterans in more than 30 years.” The White House said.

“Named in honor of Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson, a decorated combat medic who died from a rare form of lung cancer, this historic legislation is delivering timely benefits and services to veterans—across all generations—who have been impacted by toxic exposures while serving our country.” The White House said.

Biden crumbled as he announced more than 1 million PACT Act-related claims have been granted in the last two years.

“After I signed the Pack-Anderl-An-Pack-At-Lack-Ack into law I handed a pen that I signed it with which is the position the person with the most responsibility…” Biden said.

Biden is completely shot.

WATCH: