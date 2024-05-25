Harrison Butker Stands Firm on His Faith in First Appearance Amid Leftist Backlash: ‘Never Be Afraid to Speak Out for Truth’ (VIDEO)

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker affirmed his commitment to his Catholic faith at the Courage Under Fire gala on Friday, despite facing a barrage of liberal criticism following his recent commencement speech.

Butker is a devout Catholic. He is married to his high school sweetheart and was blessed with three children.

Addressing a packed hall in Nashville, Butker, who also serves on the board of Regina Chaley Academy (RCA), was not just there to raise funds but to boldly proclaim his stance in a society he views as increasingly hostile to traditional values.

“If it wasn’t clear that the timeless Catholic values are hated by many, it is now,” Butker declared, referencing the intense backlash he has received.

“Over the past few days, my beliefs or what people think I believe have been the focus of countless discussions around the globe. At the outset, many people expressed a shocking level of hate. But as the days went on, even those who disagreed with my viewpoints shared their support for my freedom of religion.”

“In my seven years in the NFL, I’ve become familiar with the positive and negative comments, but the majority of them revolve around my performance on the field. But as to be expected, the more I’ve talked, about what I value most, which is my Catholic faith, the more polarizing I have become. It’s a decision I’ve consciously made and one I do not regret at all.”

Butker’s remarks at the gala were both a reflection on personal experiences and a call to action. He emphasized the importance of standing firm in one’s beliefs despite societal pushback.

“Our love for Jesus, and thus our desire to speak out, should never be outweighed by the longing of our fallen nature to be loved by the world. Glorifying God and not ourselves should always remain our motivation despite any pushback or even support,” the three-time Super Bowl Champion placekicker said.

As Butker concluded his address, he left the audience with a powerful reminder of the historical challenges faced by Christians and the importance of resilience in upholding one’s beliefs.

“For if heaven is our goal, we should embrace our cross, however large or small it may be, and live our life with joy to be a bold witness for Christ,” he proclaimed.

“My hope is that tonight’s theme in RCA’s mission will embolden others, that many more will be unapologetic of their Catholic faith and never be afraid to speak out for truth, even when it goes against the loudest voices. In the end, being courageous starts with the small things. Being disliked and mischaracterized by some is nothing compared to finding yourself in a lion’s den,” he concluded.

BREAKING: In first public remarks since his commencement speech sparked a liberal meltdown, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker makes very clear he’s not backing down from his faith. @buttkicker7 pic.twitter.com/q3Vh0KpvTg — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) May 25, 2024

Earlier this month, Kansas City Chief’s kicker Harrison Butker came under fire for a commencement speech he gave at the Benedictine College. The speech encouraged the graduates, especially women, to start a family and raise kids, mirroring his 2023 speech, where he said:

“In the end— no matter how much money you attain— none of it will matter if you are alone and devoid of purpose… I can offer one controversial antidote that I believe will have a lasting impact for generations to come: GET MARRIED AND START A FAMILY.”

Clips of the 2024 commencement speech went viral after Butker told the women present that they’ve “had the most diabolical lies told to [them].” He then asked:

"How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross the stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you're going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabel, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother. I'm on this stage enabled to be the man I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation. I'm beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle-school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker."

While several social media posts excoriated the Chiefs’ kicker for daring to make such a Christian statement at a Catholic college, his jersey skyrocketed to the top-selling jersey for the Chiefs following the event. A kicker beat out Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.