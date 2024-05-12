Happy Mother’s Day 2024 to all of the wonderful mothers out there!

“All that I have ever become I owe to my angel mother.”

– Abraham Lincoln

Proverbs 31:25-31

She is clothed with strength and dignity;

she can laugh at the days to come.

She speaks with wisdom,

and faithful instruction is on her tongue.

She watches over the affairs of her household

and does not eat the bread of idleness.

Her children arise and call her blessed;

her husband also, and he praises her:

“Many women do noble things,

but you surpass them all.”

Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting;

but a woman who fears the LORD is to be praised.

Give her the reward she has earned,

and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.