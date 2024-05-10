Gunshots Fired Near Teenage Rowers During Competition in California (VIDEO)

The West Sacramento police department is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred near a group of teenage rowers.

The incident occurred two weeks ago on the Sacramento River during a rowing competition for teenagers.

According to KTVU, three gunshots were shot near a group of teens who were on the last stretch of their rowing competition.

A sound of three gunshots was heard in a video of the incident captured by one of the teenager’s parents.

The video also shows the bullets making three splashes near the boat.

Fred Ackerman, the parent of one of the rowers, stated, “I was pretty shocked. I think all of us were. It’s horrifying to think in this peaceful, green setting, the final push of this race—to see and hear that.”

Per NBC Bay Area:

