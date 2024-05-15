GROSS: Joe Biden Compares the Loss of His Son Beau to Police Officers Killed in the Line of Duty (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered remarks at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the US Capitol.

81-year-old Biden almost tripped as he made his way to the stage.

WATCH:

Biden trips (again) as he's led on stage at the national Peace Officers Memorial Service pic.twitter.com/qRWUBQAUmx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 15, 2024

Of course, Joe Biden made his speech at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service about himself.

Biden is a raging narcissist and a liar.

Joe Biden compared the death of his son Beau to police officers killed in the line of duty.

Beau Biden died of brain cancer at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland in 2015.

“That black hole in the middle of your chest. You feel like you’re being sucked into it. It’s like losing part of your soul,” Biden said. “I know. When my son Beau, who spent a year in Iraq, came home with stage four glioblastoma and was gonna die – and he did. I know what it’s like. I get a feeling that you all know as well who have lost in the past.”

WATCH: