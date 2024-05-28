Grocery Store Chain Confirms It’s Removing Self-Checkout from Certain California Stores Due to Increasing Theft

Safeway has announced that it is removing self-checkout from certain California stores due to increasing theft.

The changes will predominantly be in the Bay Area, specifically Oakland. Several stores in San Francisco and Emeryville have already had the kiosks removed.

“Operational changes have been made at select stores throughout the Bay Area given the increasing amount of theft,” Safeway said in a statement provided to local station KTVU.

The statement continued, “Self-checkout kiosks have been removed at a few stores. Like other local businesses, we are working on ways to curtail escalating theft so we can ensure the well-being of our employees and foster a welcoming environment for our customers.”

The report added:

The Safeway on Pleasant Valley Road in Oakland removed them earlier this month. There’s just a big empty space where the self-checkout kiosks used to be. There are also marks on the floor where the machines used to sit. In their place is a display of soda cans.

Democrat State Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas has introduced legislation to curtail the amount of theft at self-checkouts.

Instead of getting tough on thieves, Smallwood-Cuevas’ bill will require stores to have a minimum staffing level of one worker for every two self-checkout machines.

“Lone workers have become easy targets of theft and violence and they’re too often forced to stock merchandise, operate checkout, cater to customers, all while trying to monitor their stores for retail theft,” she told the station.