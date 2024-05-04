Greg Gutfeld Expertly Mocks NYC Trump Trial: ‘A City That Can’t Keep Violent Felons in Jail Wants to Lock up a President for Talking’ (VIDEO)

During his opening monologue on Thursday night, Greg Gutfeld mocked Democrats and the city of New York for their sham case against Trump as only he can.

Greg spared no one, from Stormy Daniels to Michael Cohen and Joe Biden.

He made the point that New York City can’t keep violent criminals in jail but want to lock up Trump for talking about his case, while all the Trump-haters are allowed to say whatever they want.

Partial transcript via FOX News:

On Tuesday, Judge Merchan held Donald Trump in contempt of court and fined him $9,000 for violating a gag order. Trump should have reached into his wallet, grabbed the $9,000 in cash and thrown it at the judge and said: “Here, go bang Stormy Daniels eight times.” It’s funny: A city that can’t keep violent felons in jail wants to lock up a president for talking. Their priorities are more out-of-whack than a morning show hosted by people who hate each other. Meanwhile, Judge Merchan’s daughter… a progressive political hack, is sending out solicitations invoking the Trump trial, raising millions for her clients. Among them: Adam Schiff, lead prosecutor in Trump’s first impeachment, who will hopefully use the money for a neck transplant. So Trump’s not allowed to talk. How did he react? Is the gag order unique? Unconstitutional? Corrupt? Now let’s have a look at the people the judge hasn’t silenced, like Stormy Daniels. Usually when she opens her mouth, it only affects five dudes in a motel room with a camcorder. But these days, Stormy’s not taking things lying down.

Watch the whole thing below:

~ GUTFELD ~ Monologue Trump trial ~ Hilarious! pic.twitter.com/zmRPx1m0Me — Gary D (@KMGGaryde) May 3, 2024

You won’t hear anything like that on the Colbert or Kimmel shows.

Gutfeld is the only late night host who has been willing to mock Biden and the Democrats and that’s why his ratings are through the roof.