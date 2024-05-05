Some Americans are merely disgusted by the idea of lab-grown meats, but many others are actually alarmed at the prospect of eating synthetic foods.

One state is now taking the lead by banning lab-grown meat from even being sold inside its borders.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that actually outlaws the sale of lab-grown meat in Florida making the Sunshine State the first to enact such a law.

DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1084 into law on May 1 during a visit to Wauchula, Florida.

Speaking at the Hardee County Cattleman’s Arena in Wauchula, DeSantis said that Florida stands with agriculture.

“In the State of Florida, we’ve put down the marker very clearly: We stand with agriculture,” DeSantis said, according to WTVT-TV. “We stand with the cattle ranchers. We stand with our farmers. Because we understand it’s important for the backbone of the state, it’s important for the culture, it’s important for our heritage.”

The new law makes several alterations to rules from the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services that now prohibits the manufacture, sale, holding or distribution of “cultivated meat” in Florida.

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Wilton Simpson also celebrated the signing of SB 1084.

“Florida is making a tremendous step in the right direction by signing first-in-the-nation legislation banning lab-grown meat,” Simpson exclaimed. “Lab-grown meat is a disgraceful attempt to undermine our proud traditions and prosperity and is in direct opposition to authentic agriculture.”

“We must protect our incredible farmers and the integrity of American agriculture. Lab-grown meat is a disgraceful attempt to undermine our proud traditions and prosperity and is in direct opposition to authentic agriculture,” Simpson added, according to KXAN-TV.

One company that sells lab-created meat products said they were “disappointed” at the news and insisted, “We’re not going anywhere.”

“In a state that purportedly prides itself on being a land of freedom and individual liberty, its government is now telling consumers what meat they can or cannot purchase,” Good Meat said in an X post.

“The law is a setback for everyone: Floridians who deserve the right to eat whatever safe and approved meat they want; Florida’s technology sector, innovators and entrepreneurs; and all those working to stop the worst impacts of climate change,” the company added.

Some nutritionists have also sounded the alarm over products developed in labs over claims they lack essential nutrients.

Still, Florida is not the first jurisdiction to reject lab-grown meat products. In Europe, Italy has also turned against the products by banning lab-grown meats as a “health threat.”

Regardless, several large meat producers have begun investing large sums of money into the development of lab-grown food products.

And despite the wide-spread disgust many feel towards the whole idea of synthetic meat, many elites — including Bill Gates — are pushing world leaders to reduce animal-based food production and replace it with artificial products such as lab-grown meats.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.