Good Luck Charm: After President Trump Fires Up F1 Crowd Outside McLaren Pit, McLaren Driver Lando Norris Wins First Ever F1 Race(Video)

The Gateway Pundit reported on the hero’s welcome President Trump received at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami on Sunday, where he received thunderous applause while the crowd chanted, “USA! USA! USA’!”

Trump fired up the crowd outside the McLaren Garage on Pit Lane.

Ultimately, McLaren driver Lando Norris won the race, his first-ever F1 win.

President Trump spoke with Norris following his victory.

Watch:

BREAKING: Trump congratulates Lando Norris at the Miami F1 Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/YMreixOS95 — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) May 5, 2024

Yahoo! Sports reports:

Norris benefitted from a well-timed safety car for a crash involving Kevin Magnussen and Logan Sargeant and drove away from Max Verstappen over the second half of the race to win Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix. Norris found himself in sixth in the race’s opening laps but his car had some serious race pace. Norris moved his way to second as the cars ahead of him made pit stops and was clicking off fast laps on his medium compound tires. He took over the lead after Verstappen pitted just before Carlos Sainz and Norris’ McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri did. Once Piastri pitted, Norris took over the race lead when Magnussen and Sergeant collided in the first sector.

The F1 crowd absolutely swooned over Trump, including a group of young people who were absolutely ecstatic at the chance to meet the President.

Trump IMMEDIATELY walks up to my best friend at F1 as she fangirls over him. This video is TOO GOOD ❤️ pic.twitter.com/idWyRf7ohB — Michelle Backus (@michellebackus_) May 5, 2024

As he arrived at the race, law enforcement lined the street to greet him, and officers waved and applauded as Trump’s motorcade passed by.