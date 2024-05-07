GET READY: Marjorie Taylor Greene Urges America to Brace For a ‘Summer of Jihad’ Funded By Biden’s Donors

“You mean Summer of Jihad. People claim this is hurting Biden, but will it hurt him by November?” Greene responded. “After all it’s the same playbook and timing as 2020 funded by Biden’s biggest donors. Seems like they have a plan to help Biden.”

Over the weekend, Politico reported that despite calling Joe Biden as “Genocide Joe,” anti-Israel protesters receive much of their financial backing from wealthy Democratic donors.

Greene, meanwhile, has never made any secret of her pro-Israel position. Following the October 7th massacre last November, she indicated her support for our great “friend and ally Israel as they declare war against Islamic terrorists.”

“Over 1,000 Iran backed Hamas terrorists invaded Israel, slaughtering Israeli citizens, right at the end of Sukkot, the feast of tabernacles,” she wrote at the time. “Make no mistake this is Islam’s “holy” war and their ultimate goal is to wipe out all of Israel. America will not allow it.”