‘General Hospital’ Actor Shot and Killed in Downtown Los Angeles While Interrupting Catalytic Converter Theft

General Hospital soap actor Johnny Wactor, 37, was shot and killed Saturday morning in downtown Los Angeles during a robbery.

According to reports, Johnny Wactor interrupted three thieves trying to steal the catalytic converter from his car. Wactor’s mother Scarlett told TMZ that her son did not try to fight the thieves because he initially thought his car was being towed but they fatally shot him anyway.

The three assailants fled the scene in a vehicle.

Johnny Wactor was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

