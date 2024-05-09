Gaza Protesters Disrupt Peter Thiel’s Speech at Cambridge Union- Trap Him Inside and Block Him From Exiting Building (Video)

Noted conservative entrepreneur Peter Thiel was interrupted Wednesday during his speech at Cambridge Union.

The protester screamed that Thiel was complicit in the murder of 14,000 children because of his ownership of Palantir Technologies, a data analysis company. Thiel continues to serve as its chairman. Palantir is backed by the CIA’s venture arm In-Q-Tel.

The protester accused Thiel of killing babies because of this data company(?) The activist group Youth Demand calls Thiel a genocidal tech founder.

Youth Demand wants an arms embargo on Israel and they also want no oil and gas production. Another Marxist-Islamist group.

Youth Demmand took credit for disrupting Thiel’s event and released a statement.

Youth Demand supporters have disrupted a talk by Peter Thiel at Cambridge University. Youth Demand is calling for a two-way arms embargo on Israel and for the UK government to halt all new oil and gas licences granted since 2021. [1] Three supporters disrupted the speech by the controversial venture capitalist, Paypal founder and Trump donor. Peter Thiel is also the founder and chair of Military AI tech company Palantir. In October 2023 Palintir claimed their technology keeps Israel “armed and ahead”. In January 2024 they signed a new deal with the Israeli military. This partnership aims to “significantly aid the Israeli Ministry of Defense in addressing the current situation in Israel.”

The far left protesters blocked Peter Thiel from leaving Cambridge Union.