Former Porn Star Stormy Daniels’ Husband Says Family Will Leave U.S. if Trump Is Acquitted in Hush Money Case (VIDEO)

Barrett Blade, the husband of former porn star Stormy Daniels, has declared that he and his wife may flee the United States if former President Donald Trump is acquitted in his hush-money trial in New York City.

The trial revolves around allegations that Trump was involved in a payoff to silence Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election, regarding an affair she claims to have had with him. Trump has vehemently denied these allegations, portraying the case as a political witch hunt aimed at tarnishing his image.

In an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, Blade expressed concerns over the trial’s impact on his wife, stating that a not guilty verdict for Trump would leave them with no choice but to consider leaving the country.

“If Trump is found not guilty, I think there’s a… I mean, either way, I don’t think it gets better for her. I think if it’s not guilty, we’ve got to decide what to do. A good chance we’ll probably vacate this country,” said Blade.

“If he is found guilty, she’s still going to have to deal with all the hate that feels like she’s the reason that he’s guilty from all of his followers. I don’t see it as a win situation either way. I know that we would like to get on with our lives.

“I know that she wants to move past this. We just want to do what I guess you would say normal people get to do in some aspects. But I don’t know if that ever will be. It breaks my heart. It breaks my heart. Some of the things that she has to go through that people don’t realize,” he added.

During the cross-examination, Trump’s lawyer pointedly questioned Daniels about her past career in adult entertainment.

“Trump’s lawyer says, ‘You’ve acted in porn in 21 sex films, right?’ And Stormy replies, ‘Including compilations.’ The lawyer says, ‘And you’ve also written and directed 150 sex films. You said in your direct. Is that correct?’ And Stormy replies, ‘Give or take.’ And the lawyer says, ‘So this was your career for over 20 years, writing, acting, and directing sex films, right?’ Stormy says, ‘Yes,'” Burnett said.

“And then the lawyer says, ‘Barrett, so you have a lot of experience in making phony stories about sex appear to be real, right?’ And I’m emphasizing the words here because there was a lot of tone in it. And Stormy stops and says, ‘Wow.’ And then she laughs, and she goes, ‘That’s not how I would put it. The sex in the films, it’s very much real, just like what happened to me in that room,” Burnett continued.

