Former MLB Star Sean Burroughs Dies Suddenly Aged 43, Had Heart Attack at Son’s Little League Game

The former Major League Baseball star Sean Burroughs died suddenly this week. He was just 43.

“It is with heavy heart that I am writing this message to inform you that yesterday afternoon one of our Coaches, Sean Burroughs, tragically passed away,” Doug Wittman, president of Long Beach Little League, wrote in a statement posted on social media on Friday.

The Long Beach Little League has confirmed in a statement on Instagram that Sean Burroughs died yesterday. pic.twitter.com/GYyWI1nlb2 — Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) May 10, 2024

According to The Orange County Register, Burroughs collapsed and died while dropping off his son at a Little League game.

The outlet reported:

Sean Burroughs, a celebrated baseball standout who led the Long Beach All-Stars to back-to-back Little League World Series titles and played seven seasons in the major leagues, died Thursday. He was 43 years old. Long Beach Little League president Doug Wittman confirmed Burroughs’ death. The cause of death was cardiac arrest, Burroughs’ mother Debbie said in a text message to the Southern California News Group. According to Wittman, Burroughs was found unconscious next to his car in the parking lot at Stearns Champions Park in Long Beach after he dropped off his 6-year-old son, Knox, for a Little League game. CPR was administered and Burroughs was not responsive. Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived in response to 9-1-1 calls, but Burroughs was pronounced dead at the scene. “It was very shocking,” Wittman said. “It’s a real sense of family at Long Beach Little League. So when we lose one of our own, it hurts.”

The #Dbacks mourn the passing of Sean Burroughs and offer our condolences to his family and friends. Sean was a member of the 2011 NL West champion team and beloved by his teammates, coaches, staff, and fans. Rest in peace, Sean. pic.twitter.com/7bDKMma8dP — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 10, 2024

Tributes to Burrough’s flooded in across social media.

Rest in peace to Sean Burrough. He was born a few months after myself. I remember watching him as a kid thinking how awesome he was and wishing it was me dominating in the Little League World Series. pic.twitter.com/ICxcLm7fgz — DonyellFreak (@DonyellFreak) May 11, 2024

Burroughs began his career with San Diego Padres in the first round of the 1998 MLB draft. Burroughs made his MLB debut in 2002 and played with the Padres until 2005. Despite showing promise early in his career, he struggled with injuries and consistency.

He later played for the Tampa Bay Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks before retiring from Major League Baseball. After retiring as a player, Burroughs transitioned to coaching. He leaves a grieving young family behind him.