A former CIA agent pleaded guilty to spying for China for over a decade.

Ex-CIA officer and contract linguist for the FBI Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, 72, pleaded guilty in a Honolulu federal court on Friday for providing intelligence officers in China with classified information.

A court filing from the DOJ revealed it had amassed “a war chest of damning evidence” against Ma exchanging classified information with China’s Ministry of State Security stretching back to 2001.

Among the evidence was a video of Ma exchanging classified information for thousands of dollars.

Ma also told an undercover FBI agent that he hopes the motherland succeeds.

According to NBC News, among the classified information was “CIA sources and assets, international operations, secure communication practices, and operational tradecraft.”

As part of a deal with prosecutors, Ma pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy: “to gather or deliver national defense information to a foreign government.”

Prosecutors also called for Ma to only receive a 10-year sentence, but a Judge will have the final say on September 11th during Ma’s sentencing hearing.