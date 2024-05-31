FLASHBACK: Ronald Reagan Warned Us of the Tyrannical Left in 1961 – “Freedom is Never More Than One Generation Away From Extinction”

63 years ago, on March 30, 1961, Ronald Reagan delivered one of the most memorable speeches in his lifetime.

Ronald Reagan delivered the remarks to the Phoenix Chamber of Commerce.

Reagan warned Americans about the threat of totalitarianism in a free society.

Ronald Reagan warned Americans about the communist threat. Today, more than any other day since then, we all understand and we all feel how these words ring true.

We are losing our freedom.

The tyrannical left is on the march.

Ronald Reagan: “Our Founding Fathers, here in this country, brought about the only true revolution that has ever taken place in man’s history. Every other revolution simply exchanged one set of rulers for another set of rulers. But only here did that little band of men so advanced beyond their time that the world has never seen their like since, evolve the idea that you and I have within ourselves the God-given right and the ability to determine our own destiny. But freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it on to our children in the bloodstream. The only way they can inherit the freedom we have known is if we fight for it, protect it, defend it and then hand it to them with the well thought lessons of how they in their lifetime must do the same. And if you and I don’t do this, then you and I may well spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it once was like in America when men were free.”

That’s where we are today in America. The Marxist left is stripping us of our freedoms. Government bodies are in full support of their tyranny.

