The Fix Is In: Joe Biden to Address Trump’s Manhattan Verdict From White House after Jury Delivers Verdict

The fix is in.

Joe Biden is expected to address Trump’s ‘hush money’ verdict from the White House.

This is Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign since his administration is a dumpster fire. Biden’s only hope is to jail Trump because Americans don’t want four more years of Bidenomics.

Alvin Bragg’s top prosecutor Matthew Colangelo was a top DOJ official that Joe Biden sent to New York in 2022 to take down his main political rival Donald Trump.

Matthew Colangelo and corrupt Judge Juan Merchan have done everything they can to convict Trump.

Alvin Bragg indicted Trump in April 2023 on 34 felony counts related to ‘hush payments’ he made to Stormy Daniels.

Trump was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Judge Juan Merchan has so far refused to release the jury instructions to the public after Bragg’s prosecutors and Trump’s attorneys sparred over the order during a conference earlier this week.

Jury instructions can make or break a case for either side.

Judge Merchan however sided with Bragg’s prosecutor Matthew Colangelo and ruled the jury does NOT need to unanimously agree on the “predicate” crime Trump committed.

The judge made it easier for Trump to be convicted because the jurors don’t have to unanimously agree on what “predicate” crime Trump supposedly committed.

Closing arguments for Alvin Bragg’s ‘hush money’ case against Trump begins next week after the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Biden will address Trump’s verdict from the White House rather than a campaign ‘rally’ to show his remarks ‘aren’t political.’

