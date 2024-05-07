Federal Bureau of Prisons Denies Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Interview With Political Prisoner Dr. Peter Navarro, Says He is ‘Too Notorious’

Rep. Matt Gaetz revealed that the Federal Bureau of Prisons has denied his request to interview political prisoner Dr. Peter Navarro on the grounds that he is “too notorious” for such a meeting to take place.

Navarro, a renowned economist who worked in the Trump administration and whose report exposed the widespread fraud that took place during the 2020 presidential election, was imprisoned for four months by the Biden regime for failing to comply with a subpoena during Liz Cheney’s January 6th investigation.

Posting on the X platform, Gaetz gave details of the denial, arguing that other political prisoners had been allowed to speak to the media:

I was informed today by the Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons that my request to interview [Peter Navarro] would be denied. And her reason is that Peter Navarro is “too notorious” to be interviewed by a member of Congress! John Gotti was interviewed in prison. The QAnon Shaman was interviewed in prison. Director Peters HERSELF brought NBC News THROUGH PRISONS to showcase the work of corrections that’s being done! This only vindicates the claim made by Peter Navarro that he is being held as a political prisoner.

Speaking on the issue from the House floor, Gaetz added that Navarro was also being denied access to his lawyer.

“I think there is something else afoot here, Mr. Navarro I’m being told is not being allowed to access his attorney and it is because it is shameful what is being done to Peter Navarro based on a sham January 6th committee and a sham indictment and a sham conviction that we ought to work to remediate immidieately upon on President Trump’s rightful and righteous return to office.”

Last month, the Supreme Court denied Navarro’s attempt to be freed from prison pending his appeal, meaning he will likely serve his entire four month sentence before he appeals his conviction at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.