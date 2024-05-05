FBI Takes Possession of Sen. Lindsey Graham’s Phone Amid Investigation into Potential Hack

FBI agents have taken possession of Senator Lindsey Graham’s phone following concerns of a security breach, the senator revealed during a recent discussion on artificial intelligence regulations at The Hill and Valley Forum.

Senator Graham (R-SC) reported that the issue occurred after he received a deceptive message from someone posing as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

“You know, my phone is in the hands of the FBI now,” Graham said during Wednesday’s panel discussion.

Graham recounted receiving a message he believed was from Senator Schumer, only to realize it was not. He stopped short of detailing the incident, reflecting on the vulnerability of digital creations to hacking.

“I get a message I think is from Schumer; it isn’t from Schumer, and next thing you know, my phones—I don’t know, anything you create apparently—can be hacked.”

Details about whether the security breach involved a phone call or a text message have not been disclosed by Graham’s office, The New York Post reported.

CNN reported: