Faith and Conviction at the Forefront: Divine Mercy Ministry of SoCal Announces Exciting Lineup for 2024 Conference – Including Harrison Butker and Fr. Frank Pavone

The Divine Mercy Ministry of Southern California is gearing up for its highly anticipated annual Divine Mercy Conference & Workshop, which promises an enlightening day filled with faith, education, and community support.

Scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 2024, at the Golden Bear Theater in Temecula Valley High School, the event is titled “The War Is On for Our Souls – Trust in Jesus!”

This year’s conference promises an array of prominent speakers who are revered in the Catholic community for their devout faith and dedication to the Church’s teachings.

Notably, Harrison Butker, a Super Bowl champion and a passionate advocate for traditional Catholic values, will be stepping in for Father Robert Spitzer, who has unfortunately fallen ill.

It can be recalled Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has faced significant backlash following his commencement speech at Benedictine College on May 11, where he made comments that were interpreted by many as homophobic and sexist.

Despite the backlash, Butker has defended his commencement speech and reiterated his commitment to his Catholic faith.

During a speech at the “Courage Under Fire Gala” hosted by Regina Caeli Academy, Butker said, “If it wasn’t clear that the timeless Catholic values are hated by many, it is now.”

The conference will also feature Fr. Frank Pavone, a globally recognized pro-life leader who continues to make significant impacts on both the national and international stages.

He is the national director of the Priests for Life, the largest pro-life ministry in the Catholic Church. Pavone’s leadership roles across various pro-life platforms have made him a pivotal figure in advocating for the unborn and the sanctity of life.

However, a group of bishops conspired to remove him from the priesthood for opposing their liberal agenda. In 2022, the Vatican laicized Pavone (dismissed from the priesthood) for “blasphemous communications on social media” and “persistent disobedience of the lawful instructions of his diocesan bishop.”

Adding to the impressive lineup, Fr. John Perricone from New Jersey, an adjunct professor of philosophy and a staunch advocate for the traditional Latin Mass, will be making his first appearance at this conference. His efforts have been instrumental in reintroducing the Latin Tridentine Mass at prominent venues, including St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

The event will also feature Terry Barber, a veteran in Catholic evangelization, who has played a critical role in promoting Catholic media and education through various platforms, including The Terry and Jesse Show and Lighthouse Catholic Media.

Registration for the conference is $60 per person, with a discounted rate for seniors and students at $50. All net proceeds from the event will support various pro-life groups, aid unwed mothers, and contribute to other charitable causes.

