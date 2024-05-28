EXCLUSIVE: Will Hunter Admit to Relationship with His Brother’s Wife – Posting Her Naked Pics on Porn Site?

This was originally posted by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – we are republishing with permission.

Will Hunter Biden’s relationship with his brother’s wife come up in his upcoming gun trial?

Hunter Biden’s case involving his quick disposal of his gun and his crimes and lies is coming up in the next couple of weeks. His ex-girlfriend is expected to testify. Her name is Hallie Biden. She was married to Hunter’s brother Beau.

Hallie is the wife of Hunter’s brother Beau who died from cancer years ago. At the time of Beau’s death, Hunter and Hallie had started a love relationship. This relationship quickly got out of control, as per text messages found on Hunter’s laptop.

Hunter was a practicing crack and sex addict at the time. Sometime during this time period, Hunter put at least one picture of Hallie Biden on a porn site. This was documented a week before the 2020 Election. The MSM claimed the reports about Hunter were Russian collusion.

We also reported at The Gateway Pundit that during their relationship Hallie placed Hunter's gun in a trash bin. She was worried about him.

This all came out just before the 2020 Election. Hallie took Hunter's gun and the police, the FBI and the Secret Service covered this story up for the Biden's.

The Biden crime family is very sick and disgusting. The number of crimes they have committed appears endless. This is probably why old, senile, and corrupt Joe Biden visited his son's wife and Hunter's girlfriend recently.

LAWFARE: While Trump and everyone working with him is gagged from publicly speaking about the witnesses in his trial, President Biden is allowed to personally visit the star witness against his son. What did he tell Hunter's ex-wife? Did he promise her anything? Threaten her? pic.twitter.com/I7qyGowev1 — @amuse (@amuse) May 27, 2024

It looks like the crime of witness tampering can now be added to the growing list. This upcoming trial could be interesting.

And unlike the Trump lawfare trials, this insane Biden family sex and guns trial will be 100% real.