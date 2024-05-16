EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Kim Klacik Wins Republican Nomination for Maryland Congressional Seat and Speaks to The Gateway Pundit (VIDEO)

Maryland GOP Congressional candidate Kim Klacik is back after making headlines in 2020 with an incredible campaign as “the first Black female Republican candidate running for a Maryland Congressional seat, ever.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Kim Klacik made quite the scene with her EPIC campaign advertisement, exposing the Democrats’ hypocritical Black Lives Matter scam and the rotting city of Baltimore. She also crushed it at the 2020 Republican National Convention in August.

Tens of millions of you have shared the struggle of black people in Baltimore. You cared about our black lives more than our own leaders. They have done nothing for us.

Now they can’t hide.

We are the change. Please support our movement:https://t.co/8yLL5VmMSU pic.twitter.com/1sGyqXHpzt — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) September 20, 2020

After tragically losing the 2020 General Election to Democrat Kweisi Mfume, she’s back on the general election ticket in 2024. This year, after redistricting, Kim Klacik is better positioned to win and help President Trump pass through his MAGA agenda. “These lines were drawn when a Republican held the seat, so we’re feeling very optimistic about it,” said Klacik.

Additionally, Klacik was endorsed by former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Tuesday. Ramaswamy has built a large fan base among Republican and Independent voters while staunchly backing Trump even when running against him.

In the Tuesday primary, Klacik was declared the winner with a staggering 64% of the vote. It wasn’t even close.

Only an hour after the polls closed, she was predicted winner and gave a victory speech:

JUST IN: @kimKBaltimore gives victory speech after she is projected winner of the GOP Primary for the U.S. House in #MD02 pic.twitter.com/sdjokggxsn — Jordan Conradson (@ConradsonJordan) May 15, 2024

See all Maryland primary results here.

Klacik spoke to The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson on Tuesday night, just after polls closed in Maryland.

We discussed Joe Biden’s Southern Border Crisis and what she predicts will happen in Maryland following President Trump’s MASSIVE rally of 100,000 supporters just hours away in Wildwood, New Jersey.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported on Trump’s mega rally and his plan to campaign in formerly blue states, which he says will flip for him.

Klacik also commented on New Gen 47 PAC’s venture to swing low-propensity young and minority voters to the Republican ticket by hosting concerts with A-list musicians and celebrities.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, New Gen 47 PAC, founded by LJ Fino, President of First Class Records, and PR consultant Alex Fahmy, is holding a rap concert with rap star Waka Flocka Flame next month in Miami. Get tickets HERE:

You can learn more and support Kim Klacik's campaign here.

Watch the full interview below: