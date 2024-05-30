EXCLUSIVE: “I’m Pretty Sure” President Trump Was Supposed to be at Mar-a-Lago on Day of Raid (VIDEO)

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

The left downplays the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid claiming it was a standard raid. They also claim that President Trump wasn’t even supposed to be there. Breaking news confirms that this is not true.

We learned a week ago that the FBI was authorized to use deadly force at Mar-a-Lago when agents raided the President’s home in an uncalled for and unprecedented raid.

Julie Kelly Reports New Revelations about the Mar-A Lago Raid In a nutshell.. • The FBI authorized the use of deadly force • Agents were prepared to engage in with Trump and his Secret Service team • they had an onsite medical team available in case it got deadly The FBI risked the lives of Donald Trump, his family, his staff, and MAL guests for a publicity stunt to make it look like Trump stole national security files.

People need to be arrested for this.

Julie Kelly Reports New Revelations about the Mar-A Lago Raid In a nutshell.. • The FBI authorized the use of deadly force • Agents were prepared to engage in with Trump and his Secret Service team • they had an onsite medical team available in case it got deadly The FBI… https://t.co/DJm14f21Pk pic.twitter.com/I4vVbEP0zE — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) May 21, 2024

Merrick Garland personally approved the raid.

The far-left communists who are using corrupt courts to put President Trump in prison, say that it was standard practice to use lethal force against the President of the United States when the FBI raids his home and steals documents from the President. However, Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service Agent, shared that nothing about the raid on Mar-a-Lago was standard.

If there is anyone more qualified to comment on this I do not know about them. “There was nothing standard about the raid on Mar a Lago. These people do not get to do anything they want.” Credit:@dbongino pic.twitter.com/zJpAzwBObf — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) May 22, 2024

President Trump shared that the Democrats were authorized to use deadly force and that he and his family may have been in the line of fire if something broke out. The Libs countered to say he wasn’t supposed to be at home that day.

Libturds are saying that they knew Trump was not home at the time. That doesn’t matter . He could have come home during the raid . They obviously were expecting something or they would not have had medics there. Were they expecting a shootout with Secret Service ? The… pic.twitter.com/KPtJbc3gMF — ❤ Ames ❤ (@Ames2420) May 23, 2024

Per a discussion with Liz Harrington today on the Joe Hoft Show, Liz shared that she believes that President Trump was supposed to be there that day.

“I was trying to remember, and I may be wrong, but I am pretty sure he was supposed to be there.”

Here is what Harrington shared.

Biden’s DOJ and FBI Thought President Trump Would Be at MAL on the Day of the Raid! pic.twitter.com/6XFGtEYwdb — Joe Hoft (@realJoeHoft) May 30, 2024

Did they want President Trump dead?