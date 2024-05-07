European Right Wingers Eye the Political Prize in the Wake of Predicted Big Electoral Gains in June EU Elections

One month ahead of the very consequential European Elections that will take place from June 6-9, the Mainstream Media is in a bit of a panic, because it is widely projected that the nationalist and conservative forces in the old continent will make big electoral gains.

French lawmaker Jean-Paul Garraud, chair of France’s Rassemblement National (RN) lawmakers, told news agency Reuters that he fully expects Euroskeptic parties to surge in the EU assembly election.

That would give them influence in Brussels and Strasbourg, but only if other right and centre-right parties work with them – and therein lies the last hope of the Globalist and Liberal current leaders – that establishment forces will shut them out.

Reuters reported:

“Polls predict radical right parties will gain across the EU, including France, Germany and Italy where many seats are at stake, as voters frustrated by a cost of living and energy crisis, illegal migration, and rattled by a changing geo-political landscape seek alternatives beyond mainstream parties.”

Even if they don’t make top positions, Conservatives can still influence issues crucial to them.

‘Far-right’ parties could effectively oppose failed green policies and of course, curb unchecked mass immigration.

“Polls forecast the two radical right groups Identity and Democracy (ID) and the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) will add 30-50 seats, to rise to 22-25% from 18% now.

Support is not limited to a traditional base of disgruntled older men. A recent German poll showed 22% of under-30s would vote for the country’s far-right AfD. RN’s president is 28-year-old Jordan Bardella, a telegenic poster on TikTok, the short video platform little used by the mainstream.”

So far, even experienced leaders like former Rothschild banker Emmanuel Macron, a famous ‘political escape artist’ that has survived many a crisis in his tenure, are having a tough time trying to revert this conservative-leaning trend.

Macron’s party is polling at about 16%, half that of RN. To be soft on immigration and crime, as well as adhering to the failed, crippling ‘green’ policies are all losing banners to be waving right now in Europe.

“The centre-right European People’s Party (EPP), the Social Democrats and the centrist liberals have so far shut out the hard right, dividing up top EU jobs and forging policy consensus. They are expected to have a majority, albeit reduced, after the 2024 vote.”

Many commentators in the right see the Italian government of Giorgia Meloni as a template to new European power structure, with various right wing factions cooperating to put the left in the opposition.

Meanwhile the German AfD is suffering the greatest onslaught of lawfare and PR tainting campaign of this electoral season, ridiculously accused of Russian and Chinese ties.

AfD support has since only slightly dipped.

Read more: