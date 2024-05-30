New Trump Ad is FIRE-“Democrats Don’t Get to Use a Sham Trial to Decide an Election-The Only Verdict That Matters is the Verdict at the Ballot Box” (Video)

The new MAGA War Room ad is fire and highlights the legal abuse heaped upon him in the Marxist Democrat Party’s attempt to influence the 2024 election.

Democrats have thrown 91 charges against President Trump in their hopes of flipping the election to Old Joe Biden.

The ongoing New York City case has kept President Trump from the campaign trail for weeks now.

The ad highlights the countless incidents of political persecution at the highest level.

“The only crime Donald Trump is being prosecuted for is running for President.”

“They’ve quite frankly given up trying to beat him at the polls. (They’re) either going to steal it or stop it by lawfare.”

“This case is the weakest case I’ve seen in 60 years of teaching, practicing, and writing about criminal law.”

“They’re perverting the system of justice; that’s where the danger lies. The corruption and subversion of our institutions by the left.”

The ad concludes with this powerful truth…despite the Marxist Democrats’ efforts in the courtroom, the only verdict that matters is the verdict at the ballot box.

